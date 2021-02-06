Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU) Shares Sold by Institute for Wealth Management LLC.

Institute for Wealth Management LLC. lessened its position in shares of Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU) by 52.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 630 shares of the company’s stock after selling 698 shares during the quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC.’s holdings in Roku were worth $209,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Roku in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in Roku in the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its holdings in Roku by 153.8% in the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Sonora Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Roku in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Roku during the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.15% of the company’s stock.

In other Roku news, Director Mai Fyfield sold 306 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $360.00, for a total transaction of $110,160.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 306 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $110,160. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Alan S. Henricks sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.24, for a total transaction of $222,240.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 7,287 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,619,462.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 563,509 shares of company stock worth $174,121,860 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 22.70% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on ROKU. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price objective on shares of Roku from $260.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their price objective on Roku from $375.00 to $460.00 in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Roku from $110.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. Macquarie lifted their target price on Roku from $275.00 to $460.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Benchmark boosted their price target on shares of Roku from $300.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Roku currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $303.22.

Shares of ROKU stock opened at $439.89 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $55.84 billion, a P/E ratio of -523.68 and a beta of 1.95. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $383.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $250.69. The company has a current ratio of 3.29, a quick ratio of 3.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Roku, Inc. has a 12 month low of $58.22 and a 12 month high of $448.17.

Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.42) by $0.51. Roku had a negative return on equity of 11.15% and a negative net margin of 6.53%. The company had revenue of $451.66 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $367.48 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.22) EPS. Roku’s revenue for the quarter was up 73.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Roku, Inc. will post -0.78 EPS for the current year.

About Roku

Roku, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a TV streaming platform. The company operates in two segments, Platform and Player. Its platform allows users to discover and access various movies and TV episodes, as well as live sports, music, news, and others. As of December 31, 2019, the company had 36.9 million active accounts.

