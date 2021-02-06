Roth Capital Boosts Ocugen (NASDAQ:OCGN) Price Target to $8.00

Ocugen (NASDAQ:OCGN) had its price target upped by Roth Capital from $1.00 to $8.00 in a report released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on OCGN. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their target price on shares of Ocugen from $1.00 to $4.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday. HC Wainwright restated a hold rating on shares of Ocugen in a research note on Monday, November 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $3.54.

OCGN opened at $5.25 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.79. Ocugen has a 52-week low of $0.17 and a 52-week high of $5.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 4.78 and a current ratio of 4.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $850.64 million, a PE ratio of -3.55 and a beta of 3.56.

Ocugen (NASDAQ:OCGN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.05). On average, research analysts forecast that Ocugen will post -0.28 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. WINTON GROUP Ltd grew its position in Ocugen by 103.8% in the third quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 372,087 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,000 after acquiring an additional 189,480 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Ocugen by 676.9% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,018,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,556,000 after purchasing an additional 4,372,705 shares in the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Ocugen during the 4th quarter worth approximately $64,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Ocugen by 29.2% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 25,243 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 5,712 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in Ocugen during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. 8.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ocugen, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of transformative therapies to cure blindness diseases. The company's pipeline product includes OCU200, a novel fusion protein that is in preclinical development stage for the treatment of wet AMD, diabetic retinopathy, and diabetic macular edema; OCU400 to treat retinitis pigmentosa, a group of rare genetic disorders; and OCU410, which is in preclinical development stage for the treatment of dry AMD.

