Roth Capital Raises Mohawk Group (NASDAQ:MWK) Price Target to $37.00

Mohawk Group (NASDAQ:MWK) had its price target boosted by Roth Capital from $16.00 to $37.00 in a report issued on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. Roth Capital currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on MWK. Sidoti started coverage on Mohawk Group in a research report on Monday, December 28th. They set a buy rating and a $23.00 price objective for the company. Alliance Global Partners restated a buy rating and set a $34.00 price objective (up from $20.00) on shares of Mohawk Group in a research report on Tuesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Oppenheimer restated a buy rating and set a $30.00 price objective on shares of Mohawk Group in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $23.50.

Get Mohawk Group alerts:

MWK stock opened at $33.54 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $21.14 and a 200-day moving average of $12.20. Mohawk Group has a 12-month low of $1.42 and a 12-month high of $35.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The company has a market cap of $732.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.65 and a beta of 4.78.

Mohawk Group (NASDAQ:MWK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.32) by $0.27. Mohawk Group had a negative return on equity of 265.80% and a negative net margin of 20.49%. The firm had revenue of $58.78 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $55.96 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Mohawk Group will post -1.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Mohawk Group by 8.8% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 28,671 shares of the company’s stock valued at $493,000 after acquiring an additional 2,318 shares during the last quarter. CM Management LLC acquired a new position in Mohawk Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $4,905,000. Proequities Inc. boosted its position in Mohawk Group by 677.8% during the 4th quarter. Proequities Inc. now owns 3,928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 3,423 shares during the period. Avory & Company LLC acquired a new position in Mohawk Group during the 4th quarter worth $12,675,000. Finally, Platform Technology Partners acquired a new position in Mohawk Group during the 3rd quarter worth $1,085,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.91% of the company’s stock.

Mohawk Group Company Profile

Mohawk Group Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a technology-enabled consumer products company in the United States and internationally. The company provides home and kitchen appliances; kitchenware; environmental appliances, such as dehumidifiers and air conditioners; beauty related products; and consumer electronics under the hOmeLabs, Vremi, Xtava, and RIF6 brands.

Read More: Cash Asset Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Mohawk Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mohawk Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.