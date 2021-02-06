Roxgold (OTCMKTS:ROGFF) Now Covered by Stifel Nicolaus

Investment analysts at Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Roxgold (OTCMKTS:ROGFF) in a research report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $2.50 price target on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ target price suggests a potential upside of 108.33% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on ROGFF. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating and set a $2.25 price objective on shares of Roxgold in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. Echelon Wealth Partners reissued a “buy” rating and set a $2.80 price objective on shares of Roxgold in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Roxgold has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $2.31.

OTCMKTS ROGFF opened at $1.20 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $1.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.27. Roxgold has a fifty-two week low of $0.05 and a fifty-two week high of $1.48.

Roxgold Company Profile

Roxgold Inc, a gold mining company, engages in acquiring, exploring, and evaluating mineral properties. Its holds interest the Yaramoko gold project located in the HoundÃ© greenstone belt of Burkina Faso, West Africa; and 100% interest in SÃ©guÃ©la gold project, which include 11 mineral exploration permits situated in CÃ´te d'Ivoire.

