Royal Bank of Canada Increases Catalent (NYSE:CTLT) Price Target to $137.00

Catalent (NYSE:CTLT) had its price objective hoisted by Royal Bank of Canada from $125.00 to $137.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on CTLT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Catalent from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Catalent from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Catalent from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Catalent from $98.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Catalent from $100.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $121.56.

Get Catalent alerts:

NYSE:CTLT opened at $113.53 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $19.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 72.31, a P/E/G ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.50. Catalent has a twelve month low of $31.04 and a twelve month high of $124.48. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $110.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $95.94. The company has a current ratio of 2.56, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97.

Catalent (NYSE:CTLT) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $910.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $893.68 million. Catalent had a net margin of 9.25% and a return on equity of 14.20%. The business’s revenue was up 26.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.45 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Catalent will post 2.35 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Karen Flynn sold 2,478 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.30, for a total value of $278,279.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Ricci S. Whitlow sold 692 shares of Catalent stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.85, for a total transaction of $82,244.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 19,855 shares of company stock worth $2,072,912 over the last 90 days. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. CENTRAL TRUST Co grew its stake in shares of Catalent by 10.9% in the fourth quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 1,592 shares of the company’s stock worth $166,000 after acquiring an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its holdings in Catalent by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 4,322 shares of the company’s stock worth $370,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the period. First Hawaiian Bank increased its holdings in Catalent by 7.3% during the 4th quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 2,725 shares of the company’s stock worth $283,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the period. Shilanski & Associates Inc. raised its position in Catalent by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Shilanski & Associates Inc. now owns 13,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,397,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA boosted its stake in shares of Catalent by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA now owns 5,072 shares of the company’s stock valued at $528,000 after buying an additional 196 shares during the period. 97.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Catalent

Catalent, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides delivery technologies and development solutions for drugs, biologics, and consumer and animal health products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Softgel and Oral Technologies, Biologics, Oral and Specialty Delivery, and Clinical Supply Services.

Featured Story: What are the benefits of a balanced fund?

Receive News & Ratings for Catalent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Catalent and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.