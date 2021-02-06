Royal Bank of Canada Raises Tabula Rasa HealthCare (NASDAQ:TRHC) Price Target to $70.00

Tabula Rasa HealthCare (NASDAQ:TRHC) had its price target upped by Royal Bank of Canada from $54.00 to $70.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Tabula Rasa HealthCare from $59.00 to $40.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. Benchmark cut their price objective on Tabula Rasa HealthCare from $65.00 to $55.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. SVB Leerink cut Tabula Rasa HealthCare from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and cut their price objective for the company from $56.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised Tabula Rasa HealthCare from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut Tabula Rasa HealthCare from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $52.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $56.58.

NASDAQ TRHC opened at $52.75 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 2.24 and a quick ratio of 2.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.26 billion, a PE ratio of -19.83 and a beta of 1.05. Tabula Rasa HealthCare has a 1 year low of $30.12 and a 1 year high of $69.72. The business’s 50-day moving average is $47.64 and its 200 day moving average is $43.99.

Tabula Rasa HealthCare (NASDAQ:TRHC) last posted its earnings results on Saturday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $70.51 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $75.81 million. Tabula Rasa HealthCare had a negative return on equity of 11.53% and a negative net margin of 19.48%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.22 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Tabula Rasa HealthCare will post -0.99 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CAO Andrea Carolan Speers sold 6,033 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $241,320.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 33,223 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,328,920. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Brian W. Adams sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $720,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 223,126 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,387,560. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 99,021 shares of company stock valued at $4,716,071 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 11.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Quadrant Private Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Tabula Rasa HealthCare by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,295 shares of the company’s stock worth $379,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in Tabula Rasa HealthCare by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $428,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its holdings in Tabula Rasa HealthCare by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 8,319 shares of the company’s stock worth $339,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Tabula Rasa HealthCare by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $776,000 after acquiring an additional 447 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL raised its holdings in Tabula Rasa HealthCare by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 85,363 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,480,000 after acquiring an additional 448 shares during the last quarter.

Tabula Rasa HealthCare, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides patient-specific and data-driven technology and solutions in the field of medication safety in the United States. The company's proprietary Medication Risk Mitigation Matrix delivers a multi-drug review, which identifies medication-related risks.

