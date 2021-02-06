Royal Caribbean Group (NYSE:RCL) Shares Bought by CENTRAL TRUST Co

CENTRAL TRUST Co raised its position in Royal Caribbean Group (NYSE:RCL) by 65.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,214 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 482 shares during the quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co’s holdings in Royal Caribbean Group were worth $91,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Advisor Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Royal Caribbean Group by 0.9% in the third quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 17,566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,137,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its stake in shares of Royal Caribbean Group by 1.2% in the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 16,471 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,066,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares during the period. Forsta AP Fonden increased its stake in shares of Royal Caribbean Group by 0.8% in the third quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 24,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,612,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Royal Caribbean Group by 22.4% in the third quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,091 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its stake in shares of Royal Caribbean Group by 65.6% in the third quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 505 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 59.07% of the company’s stock.

Get Royal Caribbean Group alerts:

RCL has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Berenberg Bank increased their price objective on shares of Royal Caribbean Group from $45.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Royal Caribbean Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $70.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Royal Caribbean Group from $35.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Royal Caribbean Group from $46.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $63.19.

Shares of NYSE:RCL opened at $71.58 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.63 and a beta of 2.86. Royal Caribbean Group has a 1-year low of $19.25 and a 1-year high of $120.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.76. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $71.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $66.93.

Royal Caribbean Group Profile

Royal Caribbean Group operates as a cruise company. The company operates cruises under the Royal Caribbean International, Celebrity Cruises, Azamara Club Cruises, and Silversea Cruises brands. The Royal Caribbean International brand provides itineraries to destinations worldwide, including Alaska, Asia, Australia, Bahamas, Bermuda, Canada, the Caribbean, Europe, the Panama Canal, and New Zealand with cruise lengths that range from 2 to 19 nights.

Recommended Story: How can you know how many shares are floating?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RCL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Royal Caribbean Group (NYSE:RCL).

Receive News & Ratings for Royal Caribbean Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Royal Caribbean Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.