Royal Dutch Shell (LON:RDSB) Given a GBX 1,815 Price Target at Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 1,815 ($23.71) target price on Royal Dutch Shell (LON:RDSB) in a research report released on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein set a GBX 2,300 ($30.05) price objective on shares of Royal Dutch Shell and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday. Barclays set a GBX 1,500 ($19.60) price objective on shares of Royal Dutch Shell and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 1,650 ($21.56) price objective on shares of Royal Dutch Shell and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday. UBS Group restated a buy rating and set a GBX 1,810 ($23.65) price objective on shares of Royal Dutch Shell in a research report on Thursday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 1,700 ($22.21) price objective on Royal Dutch Shell and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of GBX 1,728.33 ($22.58).

LON:RDSB opened at GBX 1,280.20 ($16.73) on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 1,334.96 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 1,151.71. Royal Dutch Shell has a 1-year low of GBX 845.10 ($11.04) and a 1-year high of GBX 2,044.59 ($26.71). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 68.02, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The firm has a market cap of £47.45 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.97.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 18th will be given a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 18th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.96%. Royal Dutch Shell’s dividend payout ratio is currently -23.31%.

In other Royal Dutch Shell news, insider Ann Godbehere purchased 5,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 18th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 1,611 ($21.05) per share, for a total transaction of £85,383 ($111,553.44).

About Royal Dutch Shell

Royal Dutch Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company worldwide. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, and Downstream segments. It explores for and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure necessary to deliver gas to market.

