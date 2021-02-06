Royal Dutch Shell (NYSE:RDS.A) Rating Increased to Strong-Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Royal Dutch Shell (NYSE:RDS.A) from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $42.00 price target on the energy company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Royal Dutch Shell’s trading business was instrumental in helping the supermajor partly cushion the impact of oil price slump. In particular, the company’s position as a key supplier of liquefied natural gas should benefit its long-term cash flow growth on the back of attractive growth opportunities. It is also making solid progress toward the transition to a renewable energy-focused future. It has pledged to lower carbon emissions by 50% over the next five decades via sharpening its focus on renewable and biofuels. Shell became the first oil company to link executive pay with carbon emissions for combating climate change. Moreover, Shell shares have outperformed the Zacks Oil & Gas Integrated industry in the year-to-date period (+4.2% vs +3.6%). So, the Anglo-Dutch multinational Shell is viewed as a preferred energy firm to own now.”

RDS.A has been the topic of several other research reports. Societe Generale downgraded shares of Royal Dutch Shell from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Morgan Stanley reissued an overweight rating on shares of Royal Dutch Shell in a research report on Friday, November 20th. Berenberg Bank reissued a buy rating on shares of Royal Dutch Shell in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of Royal Dutch Shell in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, ABN Amro raised shares of Royal Dutch Shell from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Royal Dutch Shell has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $48.00.

NYSE:RDS.A opened at $37.48 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $146.31 billion, a PE ratio of -8.70, a P/E/G ratio of 3.73 and a beta of 0.91. Royal Dutch Shell has a twelve month low of $21.25 and a twelve month high of $61.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The company’s 50 day moving average is $37.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $33.32.

Royal Dutch Shell Company Profile

Royal Dutch Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company worldwide. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, and Downstream segments. It explores for and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure necessary to deliver gas to market.

