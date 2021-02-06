Royal Fund Management LLC Boosts Stock Position in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Royal Fund Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) by 2.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,074 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 88 shares during the quarter. Royal Fund Management LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $455,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PEP. Exane Derivatives boosted its position in shares of PepsiCo by 2.4% in the third quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 33,783 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,682,000 after purchasing an additional 795 shares during the period. Cooper Financial Group lifted its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 19.5% during the 3rd quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 6,434 shares of the company’s stock valued at $892,000 after buying an additional 1,052 shares in the last quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors boosted its holdings in PepsiCo by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors now owns 23,193 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,214,000 after buying an additional 146 shares during the period. Lantz Financial LLC increased its stake in PepsiCo by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. Lantz Financial LLC now owns 12,407 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,720,000 after buying an additional 472 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meridian Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in PepsiCo by 173.2% during the third quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,567 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,018,000 after acquiring an additional 9,235 shares during the period. 69.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

PepsiCo stock opened at $140.96 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $142.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $139.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79. The company has a market cap of $194.80 billion, a PE ratio of 27.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 0.57. PepsiCo, Inc. has a twelve month low of $101.42 and a twelve month high of $148.77.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 5th will be given a $1.0225 dividend. This represents a $4.09 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.90%. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio is currently 73.96%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on PEP. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on PepsiCo in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $136.00 target price for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on PepsiCo from $143.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of PepsiCo in a research report on Monday, December 7th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $157.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of PepsiCo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $149.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of PepsiCo from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $153.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, January 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $145.17.

About PepsiCo

PepsiCo, Inc operates as a food and beverage company worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: FLNA, QFNA, PBNA, LatAm, Europe, AMESA, and APAC. It offers branded dips, cheese-flavored snacks, and tortillas, as well as corn, potato, and tortilla chips; cereals, rice, pasta, mixes and syrups, granola bars, grits, oat squares, oatmeal, rice cakes, simply granola, and side dishes; beverage concentrates, fountain syrups, and finished goods; ready-to-drink tea, coffee, and juices; and dairy products.

