Royal Fund Management LLC Has $213,000 Stock Holdings in Eaton Vance Floating-Rate 2022 Target Term Trust (NYSE:EFL)

Royal Fund Management LLC decreased its position in Eaton Vance Floating-Rate 2022 Target Term Trust (NYSE:EFL) by 6.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 24,055 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,613 shares during the period. Royal Fund Management LLC’s holdings in Eaton Vance Floating-Rate 2022 Target Term Trust were worth $213,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in shares of Eaton Vance Floating-Rate 2022 Target Term Trust by 19.0% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 293,216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,592,000 after purchasing an additional 46,832 shares during the last quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC grew its position in Eaton Vance Floating-Rate 2022 Target Term Trust by 28.6% in the third quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 290,465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,469,000 after purchasing an additional 64,588 shares in the last quarter. Greatmark Investment Partners Inc. increased its stake in Eaton Vance Floating-Rate 2022 Target Term Trust by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. Greatmark Investment Partners Inc. now owns 81,625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $722,000 after buying an additional 3,750 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in Eaton Vance Floating-Rate 2022 Target Term Trust by 163.6% during the 4th quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 71,029 shares of the company’s stock worth $632,000 after buying an additional 44,079 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cypress Wealth Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Eaton Vance Floating-Rate 2022 Target Term Trust by 200.2% during the 4th quarter. Cypress Wealth Services LLC now owns 33,443 shares of the company’s stock worth $297,000 after buying an additional 66,813 shares during the last quarter.

Get Eaton Vance Floating-Rate 2022 Target Term Trust alerts:

Shares of NYSE EFL opened at $9.28 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $9.03 and a 200-day moving average of $8.74. Eaton Vance Floating-Rate 2022 Target Term Trust has a fifty-two week low of $5.05 and a fifty-two week high of $9.75.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 11th will be given a dividend of $0.034 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 10th. This represents a $0.41 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.40%.

Eaton Vance Floating-Rate 2022 Target Term Trust Profile

There is no company description available for Eaton Vance Float-Rate 2022 Target Term.

Featured Story: Portfolio Manager

Receive News & Ratings for Eaton Vance Floating-Rate 2022 Target Term Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eaton Vance Floating-Rate 2022 Target Term Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.