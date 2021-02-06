Royal Fund Management LLC Has $256,000 Stake in BHP Group (NYSE:BHP)

Royal Fund Management LLC lowered its position in shares of BHP Group (NYSE:BHP) by 11.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,918 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 496 shares during the quarter. Royal Fund Management LLC’s holdings in BHP Group were worth $256,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of BHP. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors lifted its stake in shares of BHP Group by 6.2% in the 4th quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors now owns 5,098 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $333,000 after purchasing an additional 298 shares during the period. Successful Portfolios LLC bought a new stake in BHP Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $233,000. WESPAC Advisors LLC acquired a new position in BHP Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $261,000. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA boosted its holdings in shares of BHP Group by 18.4% during the 4th quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 7,418 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $485,000 after buying an additional 1,153 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sterling Manor Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BHP Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $430,000.

BHP has been the subject of a number of research reports. Societe Generale cut shares of BHP Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 16th. Berenberg Bank began coverage on BHP Group in a research report on Friday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of BHP Group in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Liberum Capital cut BHP Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered BHP Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $54.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $54.00.

Shares of BHP Group stock opened at $67.78 on Friday. BHP Group has a 52 week low of $29.78 and a 52 week high of $74.41. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $68.78 and a 200-day moving average price of $58.14. The company has a market cap of $108.85 billion, a PE ratio of 18.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 1.02.

About BHP Group

BHP Group engages in the natural resources business in Australia, Europe, China, Japan, India, South Korea, rest of Asia, North America, South America, and internationally. It operates through Petroleum, Copper, Iron Ore, and Coal segments. The company engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas properties; and mining of copper, silver, zinc, molybdenum, uranium, gold, iron ore, and metallurgical and energy coal.

