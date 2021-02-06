Royal Fund Management LLC Purchases Shares of 3,287 iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Royal Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm acquired 3,287 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $644,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Northwest Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Northwest Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,994 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $783,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Patten & Patten Inc. TN lifted its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Patten & Patten Inc. TN now owns 9,913 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,944,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. New England Professional Planning Group Inc. lifted its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. New England Professional Planning Group Inc. now owns 1,356 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $266,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Poplar Forest Capital LLC boosted its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Poplar Forest Capital LLC now owns 3,675 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $721,000 after buying an additional 64 shares during the period. Finally, IFG Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. IFG Advisors LLC now owns 5,558 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,090,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.94% of the company’s stock.

NYSEARCA IWM opened at $221.65 on Friday. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 1-year low of $95.69 and a 1-year high of $221.84. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $205.25 and a 200-day moving average of $183.63.

About iShares Russell 2000 ETF

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

