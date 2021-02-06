Royal Fund Management LLC Reduces Stake in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Royal Fund Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 27.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 67,543 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 25,814 shares during the period. Royal Fund Management LLC’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $3,022,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of CSCO. Bainco International Investors bought a new stake in Cisco Systems in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC lifted its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 79,900.0% in the 3rd quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 800 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 799 shares during the period. Goodwin Investment Advisory bought a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Legal Advantage Investments Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems during the 4th quarter valued at about $47,000. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC increased its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 57.6% during the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,480 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 541 shares during the period. 70.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CSCO opened at $48.08 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 1.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $203.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.54, a P/E/G ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.95. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $45.04 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $42.49. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 52-week low of $32.40 and a 52-week high of $50.28.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 12th. The network equipment provider reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $11.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.85 billion. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 21.76% and a return on equity of 32.64%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.84 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 2.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 5th were issued a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, January 4th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.00%. Cisco Systems’s payout ratio is 49.32%.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Cisco Systems from $44.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Friday, November 13th. New Street Research raised Cisco Systems from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 13th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 price objective on shares of Cisco Systems in a research report on Friday, November 13th. Citigroup downgraded shares of Cisco Systems from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $48.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Monday, October 12th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $43.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Friday, November 13th. Sixteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $47.43.

In other Cisco Systems news, EVP Irving Tan sold 3,841 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.37, for a total transaction of $162,743.17. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Maria Martinez sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $180,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 371,384 shares of company stock worth $15,429,225 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Cisco Systems Profile

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. It provides infrastructure platforms, including networking technologies of switching, routing, wireless, and data center products that are designed to work together to deliver networking capabilities, and transport and/or store data.

