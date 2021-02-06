Royal London Asset Management Ltd. Buys Shares of 56,976 AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC)

Royal London Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 56,976 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,569,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Key Financial Inc acquired a new position in shares of AmerisourceBergen in the 4th quarter valued at $55,000. Planned Solutions Inc. grew its holdings in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 97.8% in the 4th quarter. Planned Solutions Inc. now owns 1,011 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Comerica Bank grew its holdings in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 17.1% in the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 48,510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,228,000 after buying an additional 7,079 shares during the period. Venturi Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 19.0% in the 4th quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $684,000 after buying an additional 1,117 shares during the period. Finally, First Business Financial Services Inc. grew its holdings in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 9.0% in the 4th quarter. First Business Financial Services Inc. now owns 6,599 shares of the company’s stock valued at $645,000 after buying an additional 547 shares during the period. 63.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on ABC shares. Evercore ISI raised shares of AmerisourceBergen from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of AmerisourceBergen from $111.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Argus upped their target price on shares of AmerisourceBergen from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of AmerisourceBergen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $111.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of AmerisourceBergen from $123.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. AmerisourceBergen presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $117.27.

AmerisourceBergen stock opened at $109.69 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $103.30 and a 200-day moving average of $100.71. AmerisourceBergen Co. has a one year low of $72.06 and a one year high of $112.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.60. The company has a market cap of $22.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.53, a P/E/G ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 0.57.

AmerisourceBergen (NYSE:ABC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported $2.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $52.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $50.49 billion. AmerisourceBergen had a negative net margin of 1.80% and a positive return on equity of 65.93%. AmerisourceBergen’s quarterly revenue was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.76 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that AmerisourceBergen Co. will post 8.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 12th will be issued a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.60%. AmerisourceBergen’s payout ratio is 22.28%.

In other news, EVP Robert P. Mauch sold 77,560 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.02, for a total value of $7,602,431.20. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 99,362 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,739,463.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Robert P. Mauch sold 16,561 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.06, for a total transaction of $1,739,898.66. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 38,363 shares in the company, valued at $4,030,416.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 28.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

AmerisourceBergen Corporation sources and distributes pharmaceutical products in the United States and internationally. Its Pharmaceutical Distribution segment distributes brand-name and generic pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter healthcare products, home healthcare supplies and equipment, outsourced compounded sterile preparations, and related services to various healthcare providers, including acute care hospitals and health systems, independent and chain retail pharmacies, mail order pharmacies, medical clinics, long-term care and other alternate site pharmacies, and other customers.

