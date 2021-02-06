Royal London Asset Management Ltd. Has $5.02 Million Stock Holdings in Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR)

Royal London Asset Management Ltd. cut its stake in shares of Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR) by 2.0% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 241,039 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,969 shares during the quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in Baker Hughes were worth $5,024,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Baker Hughes by 3.4% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 52,667,237 shares of the company’s stock valued at $699,946,000 after purchasing an additional 1,731,357 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in Baker Hughes by 2.4% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 38,686,685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $514,146,000 after buying an additional 924,225 shares during the period. Pzena Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Baker Hughes by 16.1% in the third quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 21,630,254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $287,466,000 after buying an additional 3,001,517 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Baker Hughes by 18.3% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 10,385,306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,360,000 after buying an additional 1,603,589 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential PLC bought a new stake in Baker Hughes in the third quarter valued at approximately $67,217,000. 98.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have issued reports on BKR. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Baker Hughes from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Smith Barney Citigroup lowered Baker Hughes from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $20.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. HSBC lowered Baker Hughes from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lowered Baker Hughes from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $20.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Cowen increased their target price on Baker Hughes from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. Baker Hughes has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.91.

In other Baker Hughes news, Director Electric Co General sold 38,007,041 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.34, for a total value of $735,056,172.94. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BKR stock opened at $22.08 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $21.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.49. The company has a market cap of $22.86 billion, a PE ratio of -1.37, a P/E/G ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.78. Baker Hughes has a fifty-two week low of $9.12 and a fifty-two week high of $24.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.43.

Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.23). The business had revenue of $5.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.46 billion. Baker Hughes had a negative net margin of 48.86% and a positive return on equity of 1.12%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.27 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Baker Hughes will post 0.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 19th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 9th will be issued a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.26%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 8th. Baker Hughes’s dividend payout ratio is presently 84.71%.

Baker Hughes Company provides a portfolio of technologies and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Oilfield Services (OFS), Oilfield Equipment (OFE), Turbomachinery & Process Solutions (TPS), and Digital Solutions (DS). The OFS segment offers drilling, wireline, evaluation, completion, production, and intervention services; and drilling and completions fluids, completions tools and systems, wellbore intervention tools and services, artificial lift systems, pressure pumping systems, and oilfield and industrial chemicals for oil and natural gas, and oilfield service companies.

