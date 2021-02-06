Royal London Asset Management Ltd. Sells 1,047 Shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY)

Royal London Asset Management Ltd. trimmed its stake in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY) by 2.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 41,636 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 1,047 shares during the quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals were worth $5,415,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. World Asset Management Inc raised its position in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 2,141 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $278,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC raised its position in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 4,234 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $550,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 25,980 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,377,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its position in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 2.5% during the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 4,179 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $608,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 6.1% during the third quarter. Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,023 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $295,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.35% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:ALNY opened at $165.11 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $19.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.09 and a beta of 1.47. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12-month low of $84.97 and a 12-month high of $178.41. The business’s 50 day moving average is $149.89 and its 200 day moving average is $139.12.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNY) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($2.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.66) by ($0.52). The company had revenue of $125.85 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $119.05 million. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 222.19% and a negative return on equity of 65.96%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 79.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($1.50) EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -7.32 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Alnylam Pharmaceuticals news, EVP Laurie Keating sold 14,941 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.20, for a total value of $2,393,548.20. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 2,234 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $357,886.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Phillip A. Sharp sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.89, for a total value of $3,746,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 265,633 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,174,905.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 63,066 shares of company stock worth $8,743,373. 3.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

ALNY has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. SVB Leerink lifted their target price on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $90.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 24th. Cowen lifted their target price on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $154.00 to $197.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $200.00 to $203.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $150.00 to $144.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 21st. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $225.00 target price on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, January 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $159.17.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing RNA interference (RNAi) therapeutics. The company's pipeline of investigational RNAi therapeutics focus on genetic medicines, cardio-metabolic diseases, hepatic infectious diseases, and central nervous system/ocular diseases.

