Royal London Asset Management Ltd. Sells 1,193 Shares of Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE)

Royal London Asset Management Ltd. reduced its stake in Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE) by 2.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 44,750 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 1,193 shares during the quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in Celanese were worth $5,817,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in CE. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Celanese by 55.8% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,532,445 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $377,549,000 after purchasing an additional 1,265,492 shares during the period. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Celanese during the third quarter valued at about $73,861,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in Celanese by 4.9% during the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,006,685 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $430,517,000 after acquiring an additional 185,459 shares during the period. Artemis Investment Management LLP bought a new stake in Celanese during the third quarter valued at about $18,960,000. Finally, Calamos Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Celanese during the fourth quarter valued at about $19,956,000. 97.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Celanese news, Director John K. Wulff sold 750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.49, for a total transaction of $103,117.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 17,971 shares in the company, valued at $2,470,832.79. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.69% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research firms have commented on CE. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Celanese from $113.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, December 14th. BMO Capital Markets raised Celanese from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $119.00 to $155.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Celanese from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Celanese from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, Scotiabank lowered Celanese from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $117.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Celanese presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $121.05.

CE opened at $127.32 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $14.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.36, a P/E/G ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.21. Celanese Co. has a 12 month low of $52.70 and a 12 month high of $140.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $130.60 and a 200 day moving average of $117.86.

Celanese (NYSE:CE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The basic materials company reported $2.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.37. The company had revenue of $1.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.41 billion. Celanese had a return on equity of 31.41% and a net margin of 10.46%. The firm’s revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.99 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Celanese Co. will post 7.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 23rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 9th will be given a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.14%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 8th. This is a positive change from Celanese’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. Celanese’s payout ratio is 26.02%.

Celanese Company Profile

Celanese Corporation, a technology and specialty materials company, manufactures and sells high performance engineered polymers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Engineered Materials, Acetate Tow, and Acetyl Chain segments. The Engineered Materials segment develops, produces, and supplies specialty polymers for automotive and medical applications, as well as for use in industrial products and consumer electronics.

