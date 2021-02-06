Royal London Asset Management Ltd. Sells 8,620 Shares of Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY)

Royal London Asset Management Ltd. trimmed its stake in Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY) by 6.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 136,242 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 8,620 shares during the period. Royal London Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in Ally Financial were worth $4,859,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in ALLY. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in shares of Ally Financial by 83.9% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 283,708 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,117,000 after purchasing an additional 129,457 shares during the last quarter. Three Peaks Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ally Financial by 8.0% during the fourth quarter. Three Peaks Capital Management LLC now owns 144,444 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,151,000 after purchasing an additional 10,654 shares during the last quarter. PGGM Investments bought a new stake in shares of Ally Financial during the fourth quarter worth $12,594,000. Ninepoint Partners LP bought a new stake in shares of Ally Financial during the fourth quarter worth $485,000. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its holdings in shares of Ally Financial by 58.9% during the fourth quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 897,098 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,990,000 after purchasing an additional 332,707 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.07% of the company’s stock.

NYSE ALLY opened at $41.64 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $15.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.41 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $37.54 and its 200-day moving average is $29.13. Ally Financial Inc. has a one year low of $10.22 and a one year high of $42.35.

Ally Financial (NYSE:ALLY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 21st. The financial services provider reported $1.60 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.55. Ally Financial had a return on equity of 6.43% and a net margin of 12.22%. Equities analysts anticipate that Ally Financial Inc. will post 2.48 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 1st will be given a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.83%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 29th. Ally Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.43%.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Ally Financial from $32.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Barclays upped their price target on Ally Financial from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. TheStreet raised Ally Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, October 19th. Smith Barney Citigroup upped their price target on Ally Financial from $33.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price target on Ally Financial from $33.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $37.35.

In other news, CAO David J. Debrunner sold 22,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.82, for a total transaction of $693,450.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 87,079 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,683,774.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Ally Financial Profile

Ally Financial Inc, a bank holding company, provides various digital financial products and services to consumer, commercial, and corporate customers primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through Automotive Finance Operations, Insurance Operations, Mortgage Finance Operations, and Corporate Finance Operations segments.

