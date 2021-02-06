Royal Olympic Cruise Lines (OTCMKTS:ROCLF) & Norwegian Cruise Line (NYSE:NCLH) Financial Contrast

Royal Olympic Cruise Lines (OTCMKTS:ROCLF) and Norwegian Cruise Line (NYSE:NCLH) are both consumer discretionary companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, valuation, analyst recommendations, earnings, risk and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares Royal Olympic Cruise Lines and Norwegian Cruise Line’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Royal Olympic Cruise Lines N/A N/A N/A Norwegian Cruise Line -114.59% -28.18% -8.00%

Volatility & Risk

Royal Olympic Cruise Lines has a beta of -33.13, meaning that its share price is 3,413% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Norwegian Cruise Line has a beta of 2.87, meaning that its share price is 187% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

50.5% of Norwegian Cruise Line shares are held by institutional investors. 64.1% of Royal Olympic Cruise Lines shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 1.3% of Norwegian Cruise Line shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for Royal Olympic Cruise Lines and Norwegian Cruise Line, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Royal Olympic Cruise Lines 0 0 0 0 N/A Norwegian Cruise Line 1 9 7 0 2.35

Norwegian Cruise Line has a consensus target price of $22.33, suggesting a potential downside of 9.65%. Given Norwegian Cruise Line’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Norwegian Cruise Line is more favorable than Royal Olympic Cruise Lines.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Royal Olympic Cruise Lines and Norwegian Cruise Line’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Royal Olympic Cruise Lines N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Norwegian Cruise Line $6.46 billion 1.05 $930.23 million $5.09 4.86

Norwegian Cruise Line has higher revenue and earnings than Royal Olympic Cruise Lines.

Summary

Norwegian Cruise Line beats Royal Olympic Cruise Lines on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Royal Olympic Cruise Lines

Royal Olympic Cruise Lines Inc., from its base in Piraeus, Greece, operates a fleet of mid-sized cruise ships to serve its niche market of more experienced and educated passengers. To this audience, Royal Olympic offers a variety of destination-oriented cruises to the most popular sites of historic and cultural significance in the Eastern Mediterranean, Baltic, and Central and South American waters, on environmentally friendly cruise ships. (PRESS RELEASE)

About Norwegian Cruise Line

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a cruise company in the North America, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company operates the Norwegian Cruise Line, Oceania Cruises, and Regent Seven Seas Cruises brands. It offers cruise itineraries ranging from a few days to 180-days calling on various locations, including destinations in Scandinavia, Russia, the Mediterranean, the Greek Isles, Alaska, Canada and New England, India and the rest of Asia, Tahiti and the South Pacific, Australia and New Zealand, Africa, South America, the Panama Canal, the Caribbean, and Harvest Caye. As of February 20, 2020, the company had 28 ships with approximately 59,150 berths. It distributes its products through retail/travel advisor, international travel advisor, and onboard cruise sales channels, as well as meetings, incentives, and charters. The company was founded in 1966 and is headquartered in Miami, Florida.

