RPT Realty (NYSE:RPT) & UDR (NYSE:UDR) Head-To-Head Contrast

UDR (NYSE:UDR) and RPT Realty (NYSE:RPT) are both finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, analyst recommendations, valuation, institutional ownership, risk, earnings and dividends.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for UDR and RPT Realty, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score UDR 2 3 8 0 2.46 RPT Realty 0 2 3 0 2.60

UDR presently has a consensus target price of $40.77, suggesting a potential upside of 1.75%. RPT Realty has a consensus target price of $9.60, suggesting a potential downside of 0.72%. Given UDR’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe UDR is more favorable than RPT Realty.

Volatility & Risk

UDR has a beta of 0.77, suggesting that its share price is 23% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, RPT Realty has a beta of 1.55, suggesting that its share price is 55% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

97.4% of UDR shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 93.2% of RPT Realty shares are held by institutional investors. 2.7% of UDR shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 0.8% of RPT Realty shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares UDR and RPT Realty’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets UDR 10.91% 4.83% 1.69% RPT Realty 33.76% 9.40% 3.39%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares UDR and RPT Realty’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio UDR $1.15 billion 10.24 $184.96 million $2.08 19.26 RPT Realty $234.09 million 3.34 $91.51 million $1.08 8.95

UDR has higher revenue and earnings than RPT Realty. RPT Realty is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than UDR, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

UDR beats RPT Realty on 9 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

UDR Company Profile

UDR, Inc. (NYSE: UDR), an S&P 500 company, is a leading multifamily real estate investment trust with a demonstrated performance history of delivering superior and dependable returns by successfully managing, buying, selling, developing and redeveloping attractive real estate communities in targeted U.S. markets. As of June 30, 2020, UDR owned or had an ownership position in 51,320 apartment homes including 819 homes under development. For over 48 years, UDR has delivered long-term value to shareholders, the best standard of service to Residents and the highest quality experience for Associates.

RPT Realty Company Profile

RPT Realty owns and operates a national portfolio of open-air shopping destinations principally located in top U.S. markets. The Company's shopping centers offer diverse, locally-curated consumer experiences that reflect the lifestyles of their surrounding communities and meet the modern expectations of the Company's retail partners. The Company is a fully integrated and self-administered REIT publicly traded on the New York Stock Exchange (the ÂNYSEÂ). The common shares of the Company, par value $0.01 per share (the Âcommon sharesÂ) are listed and traded on the NYSE under the ticker symbol ÂRPTÂ. As of June 30, 2020, our property portfolio consisted of 49 shopping centers (including five shopping centers owned through a joint venture) representing 11.9 million square feet of gross leasable area. As of June 30, 2020, the Company's pro-rata share of the aggregate portfolio was 93.6% leased.

