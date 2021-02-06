Ryanair (NASDAQ:RYAAY) Stock Rating Upgraded by Wolfe Research

Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Ryanair (NASDAQ:RYAAY) from a peer perform rating to an outperform rating in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, Price Targets.com reports.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on RYAAY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Ryanair from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. UBS Group reissued a neutral rating on shares of Ryanair in a research report on Monday, December 7th. Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of Ryanair from $125.00 to $120.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of Ryanair in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an outperform rating on shares of Ryanair in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $94.00.

RYAAY opened at $104.52 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The stock has a market cap of $23.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.82 and a beta of 1.61. Ryanair has a twelve month low of $44.44 and a twelve month high of $118.17. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $105.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $92.81.

Ryanair (NASDAQ:RYAAY) last released its earnings results on Sunday, January 31st. The transportation company reported ($1.65) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.14) by ($0.51). Ryanair had a negative net margin of 21.31% and a negative return on equity of 6.78%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Ryanair will post -4.93 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RYAAY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Ryanair by 317.6% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 851,985 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $68,602,000 after buying an additional 647,965 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Ryanair by 605.0% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 419,697 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $34,314,000 after purchasing an additional 360,167 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in shares of Ryanair by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 8,822,089 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $721,295,000 after purchasing an additional 316,925 shares in the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Ryanair in the 3rd quarter valued at $18,870,000. Finally, Sprucegrove Investment Management Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Ryanair by 9.4% in the 4th quarter. Sprucegrove Investment Management Ltd. now owns 2,149,074 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $236,355,000 after purchasing an additional 185,000 shares in the last quarter. 45.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ryanair Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides scheduled-passenger airline services in Ireland, the United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Germany, and Other European countries. It is also involved in the provision of various ancillary services, such as non-flight scheduled services and internet-related services; in-flight sale of beverages, food, and merchandise; and marketing accommodation and hotel services, car hire, and travel insurance through its Website and mobile app.

