S.A. Mason LLC Grows Stock Holdings in iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU)

S.A. Mason LLC boosted its position in iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU) by 33.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 27,712 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,977 shares during the period. S.A. Mason LLC’s holdings in iShares Gold Trust were worth $502,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Roble Belko & Company Inc increased its position in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 171.7% in the third quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc now owns 1,459 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 922 shares in the last quarter. Regal Wealth Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Gold Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Gold Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Gold Trust during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new position in iShares Gold Trust during the third quarter worth $37,000. 53.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

iShares Gold Trust stock opened at $17.27 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $17.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.84. iShares Gold Trust has a 52 week low of $13.80 and a 52 week high of $19.76.

iShares Gold Trust Profile

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

