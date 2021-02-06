S.A. Mason LLC Grows Stock Position in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

S.A. Mason LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) by 12.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,749 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 750 shares during the period. SPDR Gold Shares comprises about 1.0% of S.A. Mason LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. S.A. Mason LLC’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $1,204,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GLD. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 1,308.6% in the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 3,195,773 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $566,035,000 after purchasing an additional 2,968,901 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 15.9% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,213,487 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,517,492,000 after purchasing an additional 1,947,011 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp increased its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 1,585.5% in the 3rd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 1,111,493 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $196,868,000 after purchasing an additional 1,045,550 shares in the last quarter. Belvedere Trading LLC increased its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 162.3% in the 3rd quarter. Belvedere Trading LLC now owns 370,714 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $65,661,000 after purchasing an additional 965,614 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CI Investments Inc. increased its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 11.4% in the 3rd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 7,584,865 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,343,431,000 after purchasing an additional 773,534 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SPDR Gold Shares stock opened at $169.81 on Friday. SPDR Gold Shares has a twelve month low of $136.12 and a twelve month high of $194.45. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $175.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $175.49.

About SPDR Gold Shares

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

