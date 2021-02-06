S.A. Mason LLC Has $219,000 Holdings in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

S.A. Mason LLC raised its stake in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) by 8.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 310 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after buying an additional 25 shares during the quarter. S.A. Mason LLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $219,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TSLA. Jennison Associates LLC increased its stake in Tesla by 384.5% in the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 18,743,418 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $8,041,114,000 after buying an additional 14,874,676 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Tesla by 267.9% during the 3rd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 5,278,127 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $2,264,369,000 after purchasing an additional 3,843,488 shares during the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Tesla by 381.6% during the 3rd quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 3,430,778 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $1,471,838,000 after purchasing an additional 2,718,430 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in shares of Tesla by 437.8% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,973,414 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $1,275,624,000 after purchasing an additional 2,420,573 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank increased its stake in shares of Tesla by 395.0% during the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 2,887,865 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $1,238,923,000 after purchasing an additional 2,304,512 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.39% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on TSLA. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price target on shares of Tesla from $117.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Tesla from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $360.00 to $540.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Tesla from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $747.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Tesla from $125.00 to $230.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. Finally, Bank of America decreased their price objective on shares of Tesla to $500.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $331.61.

NASDAQ:TSLA opened at $852.23 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $780.19 and a 200-day moving average of $517.74. The company has a market capitalization of $807.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,711.31, a PEG ratio of 8.81 and a beta of 2.18. Tesla, Inc. has a 52 week low of $70.10 and a 52 week high of $900.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.63.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $10.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.38 billion. Tesla had a net margin of 1.97% and a return on equity of 4.93%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 44.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.41 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Tesla, Inc. will post 1.02 EPS for the current year.

In other news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 1,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $420.00, for a total transaction of $462,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 20,437 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,583,540. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $870.35, for a total transaction of $1,305,525.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 20,726 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,038,874.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 132,033 shares of company stock valued at $74,853,473 over the last ninety days. 23.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, Netherlands, Norway, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive; and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers sedans and sport utility vehicles.

