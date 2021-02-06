S.A. Mason LLC Has $956,000 Stake in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

S.A. Mason LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) by 12.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,048 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 343 shares during the quarter. S.A. Mason LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $956,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of QQQ. FMR LLC raised its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust by 4.4% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 155,853 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $28,000,000 after acquiring an additional 6,637 shares in the last quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 12.1% in the third quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC now owns 3,703 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,029,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. Patten & Patten Inc. TN increased its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 5.1% in the third quarter. Patten & Patten Inc. TN now owns 5,078 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,411,000 after buying an additional 247 shares during the period. Cooper Financial Group acquired a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,888,000. Finally, TRUE Private Wealth Advisors increased its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 588.3% in the third quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors now owns 19,685 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,476,000 after buying an additional 16,825 shares during the period. 47.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Invesco QQQ Trust stock opened at $331.36 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $316.55 and a 200-day moving average of $299.82. Invesco QQQ Trust has a 1 year low of $164.93 and a 1 year high of $332.40.

Invesco QQQ Trust Company Profile

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

