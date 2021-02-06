S.A. Mason LLC Purchases New Shares in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK)

S.A. Mason LLC purchased a new stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 1,336 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $96,000.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IJK. Meridian Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 125.9% in the third quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,598 shares of the company’s stock valued at $620,000 after acquiring an additional 1,448 shares in the last quarter. Royal Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF in the third quarter valued at $8,756,000. RFG Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 25.2% in the third quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 2,036 shares of the company’s stock valued at $487,000 after acquiring an additional 410 shares in the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $15,258,000. Finally, Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 7.1% in the 3rd quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,615 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,061,000 after buying an additional 569 shares during the period.

Shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF stock opened at $77.89 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $74.61 and a 200 day moving average of $68.76. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $36.37 and a 1 year high of $78.72.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF Profile

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.

