S4 Capital plc (SFOR.L) (LON:SFOR) Trading 0.4% Higher

S4 Capital plc (SFOR.L) (LON:SFOR) rose 0.4% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as GBX 520 ($6.79) and last traded at GBX 520 ($6.79). Approximately 296,773 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 74% from the average daily volume of 1,154,909 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 518 ($6.77).

The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.85. The company has a market cap of £2.82 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,300.00. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 509.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 426.33.

Get S4 Capital plc (SFOR.L) alerts:

In other S4 Capital plc (SFOR.L) news, insider Peter Kim sold 1,670,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 500 ($6.53), for a total transaction of £8,350,000 ($10,909,328.46).

About S4 Capital plc (SFOR.L) (LON:SFOR)

S4 Capital plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a digital advertising and marketing services company in the Americas, Europe and the Middle East, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through First-Party Data Practice, Content, and Programmatic segments. The company offers contents, campaigns, and assets for paid, social, and earned media, such as digital platforms and apps, as well as brand activations.

Featured Story: What is cost of equity?



Receive News & Ratings for S4 Capital plc (SFOR.L) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for S4 Capital plc (SFOR.L) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.