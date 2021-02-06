SafeCoin Achieves Market Cap of $1.31 Million (SAFE)

SafeCoin (CURRENCY:SAFE) traded 5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on February 6th. SafeCoin has a market cap of $1.31 million and approximately $324.00 worth of SafeCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One SafeCoin coin can currently be bought for about $0.0472 or 0.00000122 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, SafeCoin has traded 24.9% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38,736.43 or 1.00114623 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 8.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.68 or 0.00030186 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded down 14.1% against the dollar and now trades at $453.73 or 0.01172662 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $117.34 or 0.00303275 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded up 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $85.65 or 0.00221363 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00002221 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 32% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.49 or 0.00065875 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $14.42 or 0.00037266 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00001445 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded down 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00001837 BTC.

SafeCoin Coin Profile

SafeCoin (SAFE) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Zhash hashing algorithm. SafeCoin’s total supply is 29,739,167 coins and its circulating supply is 27,735,063 coins. SafeCoin’s official website is www.safecoin.org. The Reddit community for SafeCoin is /r/SafeCoins and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “SafeCoin is a PoW/PoS cryptocurrency based on the Zhash algorithm. “

SafeCoin Coin Trading

SafeCoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SafeCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade SafeCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy SafeCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

