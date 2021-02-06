San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA Boosts Holdings in iShares U.S. Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW)

San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA lifted its holdings in iShares U.S. Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW) by 306.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,198 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 9,953 shares during the period. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA’s holdings in iShares U.S. Technology ETF were worth $1,123,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Harvest Investment Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 257.1% in the fourth quarter. Harvest Investment Services LLC now owns 6,096 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $518,000 after buying an additional 4,389 shares in the last quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp increased its position in iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 300.0% during the fourth quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp now owns 2,920 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $248,000 after purchasing an additional 2,190 shares during the last quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC increased its position in iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 331.0% during the fourth quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 50,512 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,298,000 after purchasing an additional 38,793 shares during the last quarter. First Personal Financial Services increased its position in iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 301.1% during the fourth quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 746 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 560 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hanson & Doremus Investment Management increased its position in iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 300.0% during the fourth quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 2,052 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $175,000 after purchasing an additional 1,539 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares U.S. Technology ETF alerts:

iShares U.S. Technology ETF stock opened at $90.93 on Friday. iShares U.S. Technology ETF has a 12-month low of $43.81 and a 12-month high of $91.13. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $86.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $82.56.

iShares U.S. Technology ETF Profile

iShares U.S. Technology ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Technology Sector Index Fund (the Fund) is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Technology Index (the Index).

Read More: Neutral Rating

Receive News & Ratings for iShares U.S. Technology ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares U.S. Technology ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.