San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA Increases Holdings in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL)

San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA raised its holdings in shares of Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) by 40.0% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,837 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 525 shares during the period. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA’s holdings in Aflac were worth $82,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp grew its position in Aflac by 4.9% during the third quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp now owns 6,196 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $225,000 after buying an additional 287 shares in the last quarter. GAM Holding AG grew its position in Aflac by 0.4% during the third quarter. GAM Holding AG now owns 80,728 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,935,000 after buying an additional 317 shares in the last quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. grew its position in Aflac by 2.6% during the third quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 12,619 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $458,000 after buying an additional 322 shares in the last quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Aflac by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC now owns 33,076 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,264,000 after purchasing an additional 333 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cambria Investment Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Aflac by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Cambria Investment Management L.P. now owns 13,464 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $489,000 after purchasing an additional 345 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.02% of the company’s stock.

In other Aflac news, Director Charles D. Lake II sold 5,070 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.64, for a total transaction of $231,394.80. Following the transaction, the director now owns 78,619 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,588,171.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Thomas J. Kenny sold 29,470 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.87, for a total value of $1,292,848.90. Following the transaction, the director now owns 50,107 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,198,194.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 55,340 shares of company stock valued at $2,462,884 in the last ninety days. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

AFL opened at $45.45 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $45.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $40.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.10, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.06 and a quick ratio of 0.06. Aflac Incorporated has a one year low of $23.07 and a one year high of $53.38.

Aflac (NYSE:AFL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $5.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.50 billion. Aflac had a return on equity of 12.12% and a net margin of 21.11%. Aflac’s quarterly revenue was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.03 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Aflac Incorporated will post 4.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 17th will be given a dividend of $0.33 per share. This is a positive change from Aflac’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 16th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.90%. Aflac’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.23%.

AFL has been the subject of a number of research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Aflac in a report on Friday, December 4th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $43.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley upgraded Aflac from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $53.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Evercore ISI raised Aflac from an “underperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $43.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Aflac from $40.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $44.33.

Aflac Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides supplemental health and life insurance products. It operates through two segments, Aflac Japan and Aflac U.S. The Aflac Japan segment offers cancer, medical, income support, and whole and term life insurance products, as well as WAYS and child endowment plans under saving type insurance products.

