San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA Increases Position in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL)

San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA raised its position in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) by 126.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 456 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 255 shares during the quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA’s holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $39,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 158.4% during the third quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 323 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 198 shares during the period. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC acquired a new position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Newfound Research LLC acquired a new position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive during the third quarter worth $28,000. Advisory Alpha LLC acquired a new position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive during the third quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Horan Capital Advisors LLC. acquired a new position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive during the third quarter worth $33,000. 76.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages recently commented on CL. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of Colgate-Palmolive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $83.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Colgate-Palmolive from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $90.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Colgate-Palmolive from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $70.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Monday, February 1st. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Colgate-Palmolive from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $76.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $81.91.

In related news, VP Philip G. Shotts sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.50, for a total transaction of $591,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 48,263 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,078,223.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Panagiotis Tsourapas sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total transaction of $637,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 12,176 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,034,960. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 74,546 shares of company stock valued at $6,322,253 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CL opened at $79.87 on Friday. Colgate-Palmolive has a fifty-two week low of $58.49 and a fifty-two week high of $86.41. The company has a market capitalization of $68.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 0.59. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $82.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $80.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.50, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.97.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.01. Colgate-Palmolive had a net margin of 16.65% and a return on equity of 383.88%. The business had revenue of $4.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.15 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.73 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Colgate-Palmolive will post 3.05 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 22nd. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.20%. Colgate-Palmolive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 62.19%.

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment products include toothpaste, toothbrushes, mouthwash, bar and liquid hand soaps, shower gels, shampoos, conditioners, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin health products, dishwashing detergents, fabric conditioners, household cleaners, and other similar items.

