San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA Sells 242 Shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA cut its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) by 16.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,187 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 242 shares during the quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $55,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lantz Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Lantz Financial LLC now owns 31,820 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,141,000 after purchasing an additional 874 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in U.S. Bancorp by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,412,747 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $50,647,000 after buying an additional 44,159 shares during the period. Hall Laurie J Trustee acquired a new position in U.S. Bancorp during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $462,000. Taylor Cottrill Erickson & Associates Inc. raised its stake in U.S. Bancorp by 20.3% during the 3rd quarter. Taylor Cottrill Erickson & Associates Inc. now owns 26,088 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $935,000 after buying an additional 4,410 shares during the period. Finally, Cullinan Associates Inc. increased its holdings in U.S. Bancorp by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Cullinan Associates Inc. now owns 179,303 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,428,000 after purchasing an additional 4,200 shares in the last quarter. 71.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have commented on USB shares. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on U.S. Bancorp from $42.00 to $52.00 in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Citigroup raised U.S. Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $53.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. TheStreet raised U.S. Bancorp from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $53.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of U.S. Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $44.00 to $52.00 in a report on Thursday, January 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.39.

NYSE:USB opened at $46.35 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $46.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $41.12. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The company has a market cap of $69.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.35, a P/E/G ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.09. U.S. Bancorp has a twelve month low of $28.36 and a twelve month high of $55.69.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95. U.S. Bancorp had a net margin of 18.68% and a return on equity of 10.99%. The company had revenue of $5.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.80 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.90 earnings per share. U.S. Bancorp’s quarterly revenue was up 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that U.S. Bancorp will post 3.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 31st were given a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 30th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.62%. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.71%.

U.S. Bancorp announced that its board has approved a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, December 22nd that allows the company to repurchase $3.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the financial services provider to reacquire up to 4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

About U.S. Bancorp

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services in the United States. It operates in five segments: Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support.

