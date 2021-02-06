Sanford C. Bernstein Analysts Give Siemens Healthineers AG (SHL.F) (ETR:SHL) a €53.00 Price Target

Sanford C. Bernstein set a €53.00 ($62.35) price objective on Siemens Healthineers AG (SHL.F) (ETR:SHL) in a report issued on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Barclays set a €41.00 ($48.24) target price on Siemens Healthineers AG (SHL.F) and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Nord/LB set a €52.00 ($61.18) target price on Siemens Healthineers AG (SHL.F) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Independent Research set a €47.00 ($55.29) target price on Siemens Healthineers AG (SHL.F) and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €51.00 ($60.00) price target on Siemens Healthineers AG (SHL.F) and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a €42.00 ($49.41) price target on Siemens Healthineers AG (SHL.F) and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of €44.92 ($52.85).

Get Siemens Healthineers AG (SHL.F) alerts:

Shares of Siemens Healthineers AG (SHL.F) stock opened at €49.37 ($58.08) on Wednesday. Siemens Healthineers AG has a 52 week low of €28.50 ($33.53) and a 52 week high of €47.27 ($55.61). The business’s fifty day simple moving average is €43.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is €40.28. The firm has a market cap of $53.02 billion and a PE ratio of 35.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.99.

Siemens Healthineers AG (SHL.F) Company Profile

Siemens Healthineers AG, through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and distributes imaging, diagnostic, and advanced therapies products and services to healthcare providers worldwide. The company operates through three segments; Imaging, Diagnostics, and Advanced Therapies. The Imaging segment offers magnetic resonance, computed tomography, X-ray, molecular imaging, and ultrasound systems.

Featured Article: How is a management fee different from a performance fee?

Receive News & Ratings for Siemens Healthineers AG (SHL.F) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Siemens Healthineers AG (SHL.F) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.