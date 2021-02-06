Saul Centers (NYSE:BFS) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Saul Centers (NYSE:BFS) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “SAUL CENTERS, INC. is a real estate investment trust which is engaged in the management and development of the shopping center business of the Saul Organization. “

Shares of BFS stock opened at $31.97 on Thursday. Saul Centers has a 1 year low of $23.49 and a 1 year high of $49.61. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $31.75 and a 200-day moving average price of $29.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.77, a current ratio of 4.31 and a quick ratio of 4.31. The company has a market cap of $748.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.78 and a beta of 1.06.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BFS. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in Saul Centers in the 1st quarter worth $47,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in shares of Saul Centers by 203.9% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,045 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $81,000 after buying an additional 2,043 shares in the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department raised its position in shares of Saul Centers by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 7,336 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $195,000 after buying an additional 441 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Saul Centers during the 4th quarter valued at about $207,000. Finally, Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Saul Centers during the 4th quarter valued at about $213,000. 45.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Saul Centers Company Profile

Saul Centers, Inc is a self-managed, self-administered equity REIT headquartered in Bethesda, Maryland, which currently operates and manages a real estate portfolio of 60 properties which includes (a) 50 community and neighborhood shopping centers and seven mixed-use properties with approximately 9.8 million square feet of leasable area and (b) three land and development properties.

