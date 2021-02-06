Savara (NASDAQ:SVRA) Trading 24.7% Higher

Shares of Savara Inc (NASDAQ:SVRA) traded up 24.7% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $2.00 and last traded at $1.97. 1,302,602 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 195% from the average session volume of 441,265 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.58.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Savara from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. HC Wainwright decreased their price target on Savara from $6.00 to $3.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Evercore ISI assumed coverage on Savara in a report on Monday, November 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company.

Get Savara alerts:

The company has a quick ratio of 12.61, a current ratio of 12.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The company has a market cap of $105.03 million, a P/E ratio of -1.46 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a fifty day moving average of $1.43 and a 200 day moving average of $1.40.

Savara (NASDAQ:SVRA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $0.26 million during the quarter. As a group, research analysts forecast that Savara Inc will post -0.71 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new stake in Savara during the first quarter valued at about $83,000. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in Savara by 48.3% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 20,603 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 6,708 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its holdings in Savara by 309.7% during the second quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 55,015 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,000 after purchasing an additional 41,586 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Savara by 36.9% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 108,755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $271,000 after purchasing an additional 29,318 shares during the period. Finally, Sofinnova Investments Inc. bought a new stake in Savara during the third quarter valued at about $409,000. 40.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Savara (NASDAQ:SVRA)

Savara Inc, formerly Mast Therapeutics, Inc, is a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company. The Company is focused on the development and commercialization of novel therapies for the treatment of patients with rare respiratory diseases. Its pipeline includes AeroVanc, Molgradex and AIR001. AeroVanc is an inhaled formulation of vancomycin, which the Company is developing for the treatment of persistent methicillin-resistant Staphylococcus aureus, lung infection in cystic fibrosis patients.

Read More: Why is a lock-up period needed for an IPO?

Receive News & Ratings for Savara Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Savara and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.