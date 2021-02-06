Savior LLC Sells 1,783 Shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Savior LLC lowered its stake in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 26.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,005 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,783 shares during the quarter. Savior LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $144,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. TAP Consulting LLC increased its holdings in AT&T by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. TAP Consulting LLC now owns 8,008 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $230,000 after buying an additional 354 shares during the last quarter. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in AT&T by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC now owns 150,118 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,317,000 after buying an additional 378 shares during the last quarter. Pure Financial Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in AT&T by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Pure Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 11,273 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $324,000 after buying an additional 379 shares during the last quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. increased its holdings in AT&T by 13.2% during the third quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 3,278 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $93,000 after buying an additional 382 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Evermay Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in AT&T by 2.3% during the third quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC now owns 17,144 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $489,000 after buying an additional 386 shares during the last quarter. 51.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get AT&T alerts:

T opened at $28.93 on Friday. AT&T Inc. has a twelve month low of $26.08 and a twelve month high of $38.82. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $28.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $28.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $206.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.03, a P/E/G ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.70.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 26th. The technology company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.02. AT&T had a net margin of 6.42% and a return on equity of 12.27%. The business had revenue of $45.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $44.58 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.89 earnings per share. AT&T’s revenue was down 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that AT&T Inc. will post 3.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 1st. Investors of record on Monday, January 11th were given a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 8th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.19%. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio is 58.26%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on T. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of AT&T from $31.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of AT&T from $32.00 to $30.00 in a report on Monday, October 26th. National Bank Financial upgraded shares of AT&T to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $25.00 to $27.00 in a report on Monday, November 9th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of AT&T from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $36.00 to $34.00 in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of AT&T in a report on Monday, October 19th. They issued a “peer perform” rating and a $31.00 price objective on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $32.36.

AT&T Company Profile

AT&T Inc provides telecommunication, media, and technology services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, Latin America, and Xandr. The Communications segment provides wireless and wireline telecom, video, and broadband and Internet services; video entertainment services using satellite, IP-based, and streaming options; and audio programming services under the AT&T, Cricket, AT&T PREPAID, and DIRECTV brands to residential and business customers.

Recommended Story: Capital Gains

Receive News & Ratings for AT&T Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AT&T and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.