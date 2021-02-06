Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB) is Garrison Asset Management LLC’s 2nd Largest Position

Garrison Asset Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB) by 37.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 53,560 shares of the company’s stock after selling 31,473 shares during the period. Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF comprises about 3.4% of Garrison Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Garrison Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF were worth $4,873,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCHB. Sightline Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $374,000. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF by 61.8% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 46,573 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,238,000 after purchasing an additional 17,790 shares in the last quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. increased its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF by 13.9% in the 4th quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 12,028 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,094,000 after purchasing an additional 1,471 shares in the last quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 66,394 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,041,000 after purchasing an additional 1,330 shares in the last quarter. Finally, San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA increased its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 8,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $744,000 after purchasing an additional 415 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF stock opened at $95.35 on Friday. Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF has a twelve month low of $51.38 and a twelve month high of $95.47. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $91.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $84.69.

About Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF

Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index that reflects the shares of securities actually available to investors in the marketplace. The Fund’s index includes the 2,500 publicly traded United States companies for, which pricing information is available.

