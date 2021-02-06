Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM) Shares Sold by WESPAC Advisors LLC

WESPAC Advisors LLC lowered its position in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM) by 27.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,696 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,390 shares during the quarter. WESPAC Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF were worth $252,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 23.2% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,363 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,000 after purchasing an additional 445 shares in the last quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 83.0% during the third quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 915 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 415 shares in the last quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. lifted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 5.9% during the third quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 818,763 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,425,000 after purchasing an additional 45,352 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 5.9% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 374,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,751,000 after purchasing an additional 20,995 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Taylor Cottrill Erickson & Associates Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 1.9% during the third quarter. Taylor Cottrill Erickson & Associates Inc. now owns 37,195 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,064,000 after purchasing an additional 678 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:SCHM opened at $72.86 on Friday. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF has a one year low of $34.87 and a one year high of $72.92. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $69.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $61.72.

