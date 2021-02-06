SCI Engineered Materials (OTCMKTS:SCIA) Stock Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average of $1.74

Shares of SCI Engineered Materials, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SCIA) passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $1.74 and traded as high as $2.45. SCI Engineered Materials shares last traded at $2.35, with a volume of 4,280 shares trading hands.

The firm has a market capitalization of $11.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 255.26 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $1.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.36. The company has a quick ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

SCI Engineered Materials Company Profile (OTCMKTS:SCIA)

SCI Engineered Materials, Inc manufactures and supplies materials for physical vapor deposition thin film applications. The company offers ceramic targets, metal sputtering targets, and backing plates for use in semiconductors, flat panel displays, photonics, solar, glass, defense, aerospace, and transparent electronics.

