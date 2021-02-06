Science Applications International Co. (NYSE:SAIC) Receives $98.78 Consensus PT from Analysts

Science Applications International Co. (NYSE:SAIC) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the ten research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and nine have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $98.78.

Separately, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Science Applications International from $94.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 4th.

Get Science Applications International alerts:

In other news, CEO Nazzic S. Keene sold 5,122 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.51, for a total value of $494,324.22. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 54,409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,251,012.59. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Timothy J. Mayopoulos sold 2,185 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.77, for a total value of $217,997.45. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 8,498 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $847,845.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.86% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Science Applications International by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,874,772 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $461,348,000 after buying an additional 35,590 shares during the period. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Science Applications International in the 4th quarter worth about $392,000. RWM Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Science Applications International during the 4th quarter worth about $314,000. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Science Applications International by 503.2% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 34,321 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $3,248,000 after buying an additional 28,631 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bond & Devick Financial Network Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Science Applications International in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $271,000. 76.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:SAIC traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $95.25. 354,009 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 391,586. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.98. The company has a market cap of $5.55 billion, a PE ratio of 27.06 and a beta of 1.01. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $96.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $86.91. Science Applications International has a twelve month low of $45.45 and a twelve month high of $103.95.

Science Applications International (NYSE:SAIC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, December 2nd. The information technology services provider reported $1.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $1.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.83 billion. Science Applications International had a net margin of 2.99% and a return on equity of 25.09%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.39 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Science Applications International will post 6.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 29th. Investors of record on Friday, January 15th were issued a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.55%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 14th. Science Applications International’s payout ratio is 26.15%.

About Science Applications International

Science Applications International Corporation provides technical, engineering, and enterprise information technology (IT) services primarily in the United States. The company's offerings include engineering; technology and equipment platform integration; maintenance of ground and maritime systems; logistics; training and simulation; operation and program support services; and end-to-end services, such as design, development, integration, deployment, management and operations, sustainment, and security of its customers' IT infrastructure, as well as cloud migration, managed services, infrastructure modernization, and enterprise IT-as-a-service solutions.

See Also: What are the benefits of momentum investing?

Receive News & Ratings for Science Applications International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Science Applications International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.