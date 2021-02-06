SciPlay (NASDAQ:SCPL) Lifted to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of SciPlay (NASDAQ:SCPL) from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “SciPlay Corporation is a developer and publisher of digital games on mobile and Web platforms. The Company offers games which includes social casino games Jackpot Party Casino, Gold Fish Casino, Hot Shot Casino and Quick Hit Slots and casual games MONOPOLY Slots, Bingo Showdown and 88 Fortunes Slots. SciPlay Corporation is based in Las Vegas, Nevada. “

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Bank of America upgraded SciPlay from a neutral rating to a buy rating and increased their target price for the company from $16.00 to $17.00 in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on SciPlay from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. KeyCorp started coverage on SciPlay in a report on Monday, November 30th. They set an overweight rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut SciPlay from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and lowered their target price for the company from $19.00 to $15.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $15.85.

NASDAQ SCPL opened at $17.29 on Wednesday. SciPlay has a 1-year low of $5.82 and a 1-year high of $18.75. The company has a market capitalization of $2.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.65, a PEG ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 0.46. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $15.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.79.

SciPlay (NASDAQ:SCPL) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $151.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $147.64 million. SciPlay had a net margin of 3.81% and a return on equity of 7.36%. Equities research analysts anticipate that SciPlay will post 0.95 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. acquired a new position in SciPlay in the third quarter valued at $80,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its position in SciPlay by 142.3% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 8,522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,000 after purchasing an additional 5,005 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department raised its position in SciPlay by 11.9% in the third quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 13,446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $218,000 after purchasing an additional 1,431 shares during the period. Lucia Wealth Services LLC raised its position in SciPlay by 23.9% in the third quarter. Lucia Wealth Services LLC now owns 13,611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $221,000 after purchasing an additional 2,623 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. raised its position in SciPlay by 57.4% in the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 16,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $248,000 after purchasing an additional 6,091 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 15.94% of the company’s stock.

About SciPlay

SciPlay Corporation develops and publishes digital games on mobile and Web platforms worldwide. The company offers seven games, which include social casino games, such as Jackpot Party Casino, Gold Fish Casino, Hot Shot Casino, and Quick Hit Slots, as well as casual games comprising MONOPOLY Slots, Bingo Showdown, and 88 Fortunes Slots.

