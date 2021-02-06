Scrypta (LYRA) Market Cap Achieves $174,229.08

Scrypta (CURRENCY:LYRA) traded down 31.3% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on February 6th. Scrypta has a total market cap of $174,229.08 and approximately $6.00 worth of Scrypta was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Scrypta coin can now be bought for about $0.0111 or 0.00000028 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Scrypta has traded 52.1% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Sapphire (SAPP) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000390 BTC.

Zenon (ZNN) traded up 26.3% against the dollar and now trades at $11.51 or 0.00028557 BTC.

Decentrahub Coin (DCNTR) traded up 98.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.48 or 0.00008639 BTC.

Midas (MIDAS) traded 9.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.60 or 0.00006461 BTC.

Havy (HAVY) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Modern Investment Coin (MODIC) traded 19% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00001104 BTC.

SovranoCoin (SVR) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00001198 BTC.

SafeInsure (SINS) traded 86.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0286 or 0.00000071 BTC.

DogeCash (DOGEC) traded down 26.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0286 or 0.00000071 BTC.

Civitas (CIV) traded 42.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0443 or 0.00000110 BTC.

About Scrypta

Scrypta is a coin. Scrypta’s total supply is 18,429,784 coins and its circulating supply is 15,629,784 coins. The official website for Scrypta is scryptachain.org/en/homepage. The official message board for Scrypta is medium.com/@scryptachain.

Scrypta Coin Trading

Scrypta can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Scrypta directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Scrypta should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Scrypta using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

