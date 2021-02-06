ScS Group plc (SCS.L) (LON:SCS) Stock Price Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average of $209.16

Shares of ScS Group plc (SCS.L) (LON:SCS) passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $209.16 and traded as high as $210.00. ScS Group plc (SCS.L) shares last traded at $202.00, with a volume of 15,951 shares trading hands.

The company has a market cap of £79.07 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -35.86. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 209.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 194.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 534.90.

About ScS Group plc (SCS.L) (LON:SCS)

ScS Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the retail of upholstered furniture, flooring, and related products in the United Kingdom. Its stores offer various upholstered furniture products; dining and occasional furniture products; and flooring products, such as carpets, rugs, and laminate and vinyl tiling products The company provides products under the Signature, Inspire, and Living brands, as well as third party brands, including La-Z-Boy and G Plan.

