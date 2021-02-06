Sea Limited (NYSE:SE) Receives $168.82 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Sea Limited (NYSE:SE) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the fifteen analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $175.58.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. China Renaissance Securities initiated coverage on shares of SEA in a research note on Monday, February 1st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of SEA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $185.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of SEA from $166.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of SEA from $164.00 to $174.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price target on shares of SEA from $168.00 to $198.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th.

SEA stock traded up $12.80 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $256.76. 3,637,720 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,656,094. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.49. SEA has a 12 month low of $35.61 and a 12 month high of $258.64. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $212.85 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $171.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $83.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -87.33 and a beta of 1.36.

SEA (NYSE:SE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 17th. The Internet company based in Singapore reported ($0.69) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.74) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.27 billion. SEA had a negative net margin of 38.59% and a negative return on equity of 144.79%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.41) EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that SEA will post -3.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. purchased a new position in SEA during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SEA by 431.0% in the 4th quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 154 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. JCIC Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of SEA in the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of SEA in the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of SEA in the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. 74.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SEA Company Profile

Sea Limited engages in the digital entertainment, e-commerce, and digital financial service businesses in Southeast Asia, Latin America, rest of Asia, and internationally. It provides Garena digital entertainment platform for users to access mobile and PC online games, as well as eSports operations; and access to other entertainment content, such as livestreaming of gameplay and social features , such as user chat and online forums.

