Seanergy Maritime (NASDAQ:SHIP) Shares Up 5.6%

Seanergy Maritime Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:SHIP) shares shot up 5.6% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $1.19 and last traded at $1.14. 13,289,804 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 34% from the average session volume of 20,103,982 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.08.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Seanergy Maritime from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 21st.

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.68. The company has a market cap of $76.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.32 and a beta of 0.88.

Seanergy Maritime (NASDAQ:SHIP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 17th. The shipping company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.13). Seanergy Maritime had a negative return on equity of 26.38% and a negative net margin of 18.54%. The business had revenue of $19.65 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.08 million. Equities analysts forecast that Seanergy Maritime Holdings Corp. will post -0.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Seanergy Maritime Holdings Corp., an international shipping company, engages in the seaborne transportation of dry bulk commodities worldwide. It owns a fleet of ten Capesize bulk carriers with a cargo-carrying capacity of approximately 1,748,581 deadweight tons and an average fleet age of 11 years. The company is headquartered in Athens, Greece.

