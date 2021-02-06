Secure Energy Services Inc. (OTCMKTS:SECYF) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Secure Energy Services Inc. (OTCMKTS:SECYF) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 876,600 shares, an increase of 12.4% from the December 31st total of 780,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 23,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 37.1 days.

Shares of SECYF stock opened at $2.38 on Friday. Secure Energy Services has a 1 year low of $0.46 and a 1 year high of $3.66. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.50.

Several brokerages have issued reports on SECYF. National Bank Financial restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Secure Energy Services in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Raymond James lifted their price target on Secure Energy Services from $3.00 to $4.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, CIBC initiated coverage on Secure Energy Services in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $2.67.

About Secure Energy Services

Secure Energy Services Inc, an energy services company, provides specialized solutions to upstream oil and natural gas companies operating primarily in Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin and the United States. The company's Midstream Infrastructure division provides services, such as clean oil terminalling, rail transloading, pipeline transportation, marketing and custom treating of crude oil, produced and waste water disposal, oilfield waste processing, and purchase/resale of oil services through its full service terminals, rail facilities, crude oil pipelines, crude oil terminalling facilities, water disposal facilities, and landfills.

