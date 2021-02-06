Seigniorage Shares Hits Market Cap of $6.18 Million (SHARE)

Seigniorage Shares (CURRENCY:SHARE) traded 10.2% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on February 6th. Seigniorage Shares has a market cap of $6.18 million and approximately $362,086.00 worth of Seigniorage Shares was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Seigniorage Shares has traded down 44.8% against the dollar. One Seigniorage Shares token can currently be bought for $0.30 or 0.00000754 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002487 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00001091 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $20.24 or 0.00050247 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 22.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $72.94 or 0.00181103 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.83 or 0.00061647 BTC.

UMA (UMA) traded 14.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.89 or 0.00071740 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $90.30 or 0.00224210 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $17.48 or 0.00043404 BTC.

About Seigniorage Shares

Seigniorage Shares’ total supply is 21,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 20,363,323 tokens. The official website for Seigniorage Shares is dollarprotocol.com.

Buying and Selling Seigniorage Shares

Seigniorage Shares can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Seigniorage Shares directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Seigniorage Shares should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Seigniorage Shares using one of the exchanges listed above.

