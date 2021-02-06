Seigniorage Shares (SHARE) Price Tops $0.26 on Exchanges

Seigniorage Shares (CURRENCY:SHARE) traded down 25% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on February 6th. Seigniorage Shares has a market cap of $5.23 million and $398,484.00 worth of Seigniorage Shares was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Seigniorage Shares token can currently be bought for about $0.26 or 0.00000667 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, Seigniorage Shares has traded 47% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002600 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00001125 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.55 or 0.00050786 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $70.17 or 0.00182282 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.59 or 0.00063886 BTC.

UMA (UMA) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $29.63 or 0.00076959 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $89.54 or 0.00232605 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 11.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.29 or 0.00047518 BTC.

About Seigniorage Shares

Seigniorage Shares’ total supply is 21,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 20,363,323 tokens. Seigniorage Shares’ official website is dollarprotocol.com.

Buying and Selling Seigniorage Shares

