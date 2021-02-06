Select Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLCT) CEO Acquires $42,975.00 in Stock

Select Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLCT) CEO William L. Hedgepeth acquired 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 3rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $9.55 per share, with a total value of $42,975.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 46,467 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $443,759.85. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

SLCT stock opened at $9.85 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $9.69 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.48. Select Bancorp, Inc. has a 52-week low of $5.98 and a 52-week high of $11.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $175.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.63 and a beta of 0.83.

Get Select Bancorp alerts:

Select Bancorp (NASDAQ:SLCT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The bank reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.09. Select Bancorp had a return on equity of 3.43% and a net margin of 11.15%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Select Bancorp, Inc. will post 0.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mendon Capital Advisors Corp grew its position in Select Bancorp by 365.0% during the 3rd quarter. Mendon Capital Advisors Corp now owns 277,992 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,998,000 after purchasing an additional 218,211 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of Select Bancorp by 268.0% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 62,675 shares of the bank’s stock worth $510,000 after buying an additional 45,646 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Select Bancorp by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 850,249 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $8,052,000 after buying an additional 37,687 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of Select Bancorp during the third quarter valued at approximately $222,000. Finally, Salzhauer Michael increased its position in shares of Select Bancorp by 17.7% during the fourth quarter. Salzhauer Michael now owns 135,714 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,285,000 after acquiring an additional 20,444 shares in the last quarter. 45.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SLCT has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded Select Bancorp from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Select Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 25th.

Select Bancorp Company Profile

Select Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Select Bank & Trust Company that provides banking services to individuals and small to medium-sized businesses. The company accepts deposit products, such as non-interest-bearing demand deposits, money market deposit accounts, NOW accounts, savings accounts, and time deposits, as well as certificates of deposit.

See Also: How to interpret a stock’s beta number



Receive News & Ratings for Select Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Select Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.